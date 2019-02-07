Other
Feb 7 - Mar 9 3:44 PM - 12:00 PM

Shine models: Top Model Bootcamp

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 07-02-2019 15:44 09-03-2019 12:00 America/Toronto Shine models: Top Model Bootcamp

Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://www.shinemodels.ca/bootcamp/

About Top Model Bootcamp – LEARN HOW TO ROCK THE RUNWAY!

In our Top Model Bootcamp, students will be learning: Basic modelling techniques, the models walk, runway, posture, poise & presentation and more!   happy model for top model bootcamp web page

This workshop is 2 hours.

Our next Top Model Bootcamp is:

Saturday, March 9th, 2019

Location to be announced :)

10:00am – 12:00pm

Minimum enrollment per class is 10 students and our maximum enrollment per class is 25 students.

Registration deadline is Friday, March 1st, 2019

Bootcamp Fee

Top Model Bootcamp fee: $30

Registration form: Shine models Top Model Bootcamp Registration Form March 9th 2019

Registration is on a “first come, first served” basis.

Only registration and payment will secure your spot.

 

Send in your best “selfie” to win FREE enrollment to our Top Model Bootcamp!!!

Email your “selfie” to:  info@shinemodels.ca 