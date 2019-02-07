Shine models: Top Model Bootcamp
About Top Model Bootcamp – LEARN HOW TO ROCK THE RUNWAY!
In our Top Model Bootcamp, students will be learning: Basic modelling techniques, the models walk, runway, posture, poise & presentation and more!
This workshop is 2 hours.
Our next Top Model Bootcamp is:
Saturday, March 9th, 2019
10:00am – 12:00pm
Minimum enrollment per class is 10 students and our maximum enrollment per class is 25 students.
Registration deadline is Friday, March 1st, 2019
Bootcamp Fee
Top Model Bootcamp fee: $30
Registration form: Shine models Top Model Bootcamp Registration Form March 9th 2019
Registration is on a “first come, first served” basis.
Only registration and payment will secure your spot.
Send in your best “selfie” to win FREE enrollment to our Top Model Bootcamp!!!
Email your “selfie” to: info@shinemodels.ca