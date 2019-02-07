Shine models: Pro Day Personal Development & Modelling Workshop

Pro – D Day Self – Development/Modelling Workshop is $100 per student – Tweens/Teens

Our Pro-D Day Workshops are scheduled in alignment with the School District Pro-D Day’s and occur on Fridays.

The final date available from the School District 2019 calendar is:

Friday, February 22nd, 2019 from 8:30am – 4:30pm

During this workshop our students will learn Life skills; posture, poise, presentation, image & self-enhancement, skin care, body care, introduction to make-up artistry, personal development, health, nutrition and fitness, self-defense, public speaking and communication skills, Modelling techniques; the models walk, runway, photo movement and will receive a digital head shot!

Registration is on a ‘first come-first served’ basis. Minimum enrollment per class is 10 students and our maximum enrollment per class is 25 students.

Only registration & payment will secure your spot. Deadline for registration is February 15th, 2019