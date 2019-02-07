Shine models: Pro Day Personal Development & Modelling Workshop
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Add to Calendar 07-02-2019 15:42 22-02-2019 12:00 America/Toronto Shine models: Pro Day Personal Development & Modelling Workshop
Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsDD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Pro – D Day Self – Development/Modelling Workshop is $100 per student – Tweens/Teens
Our Pro-D Day Workshops are scheduled in alignment with the School District Pro-D Day’s and occur on Fridays.
The final date available from the School District 2019 calendar is:
Friday, February 22nd, 2019 from 8:30am – 4:30pm
During this workshop our students will learn Life skills; posture, poise, presentation, image & self-enhancement, skin care, body care, introduction to make-up artistry, personal development, health, nutrition and fitness, self-defense, public speaking and communication skills, Modelling techniques; the models walk, runway, photo movement and will receive a digital head shot!
Registration is on a ‘first come-first served’ basis. Minimum enrollment per class is 10 students and our maximum enrollment per class is 25 students.
Only registration & payment will secure your spot. Deadline for registration is February 15th, 2019