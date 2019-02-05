10 DAYS OF YOGA: JOURNEY OF SELF-DISCOVERY
- When
-
Add to Calendar 16-05-2019 18:45 26-05-2019 01:00 America/Toronto 10 DAYS OF YOGA: JOURNEY OF SELF-DISCOVERY
Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsYasodhara Ashram - 527 Walker's Landing Road, Kootenay Bay, BC Kalibri Wetsch kalibri@yasodhara.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 19+
- Contact
- kalibri@yasodhara.org 250-227-9224 (Kalibri Wetsch)
Give yourself ten days to expand your understanding of who you are and who you want to be — ten days reprieve from stress in a safe and nurturing place of reflection. For students of all levels, this course offers practices that support your personal and spiritual development. Instruction is given in a variety of traditional yoga and meditation practices such as mantra and visualization combined with in-depth self-development courses such as Life Seals, Dream Yoga and the Hidden Language of Hatha Yoga. You will leave with tools to create more meaning, joy and relaxation in your life and with more trust in your ability to live a balanced life.