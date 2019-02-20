630 CHED Welcomes: An Evening with Terry Crews

Terry Crews is a lot of things: an actor, athlete, author and artist. Audiences may know him as the NFL linebacker, the face of Old Spice and most recently as Sergeant Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. These are just some of the roles Terry is known for and now, in what is arguably his most important role yet, Terry takes on modern manhood. As an activist, memoirist and one of the silence breakers of the #metoomovement, Terry Crews has become a powerful voice in the conversation about what being a modern man is all about and the role men play in creating a safer world for women and girls.