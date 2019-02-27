Solo, are we flying on our own?
Feb. 27, Solo, are we flying on our own? Can a person go through life themselves, or is help available? Join us for an interesting discussion on spiritual freedom while here. Free. www.meetup.com/Kelowna-Spiritual-Experiences-Group/. Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., Kelowna 7-8pm.