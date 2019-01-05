Other
Feb 14 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Valentine’s Games Night at The Vibrant Vine

Where
The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
 The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC
Ages
19+
Website
https://www.facebook.com/events/924489841070621/
Contact
fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com 778-478-4153 (Jessica Pattinson)

The Vibrant Vine is hosting an evening of trivia, all with the theme of LOVE! So whether you will be bringing your loved one, or hoping to meet someone special, look no further than The Vibrant Vine! No Cover, Bar snacks available and Bar open all evening.