Valentine’s Games Night at The Vibrant Vine
- When
-
Add to Calendar 14-02-2019 17:30 14-02-2019 20:30 America/Toronto Valentine’s Games Night at The Vibrant Vine
Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsThe Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC Jessica Pattinson fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 19+
- Contact
- fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com 778-478-4153 (Jessica Pattinson)
The Vibrant Vine is hosting an evening of trivia, all with the theme of LOVE! So whether you will be bringing your loved one, or hoping to meet someone special, look no further than The Vibrant Vine! No Cover, Bar snacks available and Bar open all evening.