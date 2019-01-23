Shadow Theatre – Miss Teen

From the author of Sexy Laundry:

When her awkward daughter inexplicitly wins the local Miss Teen Pageant, a struggling single mother seizes the opportunity to improve her family’s difficult circumstances. Determined to help her daughter succeed, she resorts to increasingly desperate measures, even as the glare from the spotlight threatens to expose her eccentric methods and tear the family apart.

Catch Miss Teen at the Shadow Theatre from January 23rd until February 10th!

