Valentine’s Dinner at The Vibrant Vine

A fabulous evening to spend with your loved one here at The Vibrant Vine. Join us for an intimate Dinner in our beautiful Lakeview Room for a expertly wine paired three course dinner catered by Chef Christine Rondeau from The Foodlums Catering. Wine Paired Valentines Day Menu 1st Course Sumac Scallops with Pomegranate Molasses, Herbs and Crisps Paired with 2017 Rose 2nd Course Roasted Duck Breast with Sweet Potato Pave, Cauliflower Puree, Duck Confit and Passionfruit Coulis Paired with 2016 Phantom 3rd Course Dessert duo - Lemon Hibiscus Profiterole & Chocolate Blood Orange Torte Paired with 2017 Vibrante Classique $95 person Taxes and Grats included Wine Paired Vegan Valentine's Day Dinner 1st Course Betteraves -Apple, jasmine, raisons, Hazelnuts, torched mandarin, Woops Vinaigrette Paired with 2017 Woops 2nd Course Cauliflower Walnut Bourguignon - Mushrooms, Phantom Wine Gravy, Quinoa Almond Pilaf Paired with 2016 Phantom 3rd Course Dessert duo - Lemon hibiscus torte; Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Paired with 2017 Vibrante Classique $95 per person Taxes and Grats included