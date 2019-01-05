Last Event of the Season at Summerhill Yoga, Wine & Chocolate!

This is my last event of the season at Summerhill Winery so I thought why not mix it up so, me and Ally Ordogh are team teaching the yoga at this amazing event. We have two different ticket options. Option one yoga, wine pairing with local chocolate by Karat. Or option two yoga, wine tasting, chocolate a two-course vegan organic lunch, with your choice of a glass of wine or for underage or just nondrinkers Kombucha. We will be in a private space overlooking the vineyard and the lake. While we guide you through a slow flow yoga class. This class is about relaxing and letting go. We will move very slowly a moving meditation with the breath. Watery, fluid, rhythmic, simple, sweet movements. The Sunset organic bistro has a breathtaking view of the vineyards, lake and mountains. To finish off the evening, we will enjoy an organic wine tasting paired with local chocolate by Karat. Or you stay for a delicious organic lunch and more wine. All levels welcome. We recommend bringing your yoga mat. For tickets email transfer Aleena. Please include the event date and the full names of the people coming. Upon your arrival to the event you just tell them your name at the door. For more information please contact Aleena McKinnon Email: buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com Ticket prices $40.00 for yoga, wine tasting and chocolate. Or $65.00 plus tax and gratuity for yoga, chocolate, wine tasting, two-course vegan organic lunch choice of a glass of wine or Kombucha.