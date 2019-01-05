Music
Feb 15 6:15 PM - 10:00 PM

Sweetheart Dinner and Dance

Where
Rutland Activity Centre - 765 Dodd Rd, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 15-02-2019 18:15 15-02-2019 22:00 America/Toronto Sweetheart Dinner and Dance

Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 Rutland Activity Centre - 765 Dodd Rd, Kelowna, BC Kelowna Old Time Fiddlers lynntribe@shaw.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
http://bcfiddlers.org
Contact
lynntribe@shaw.ca 250 717-8432 (Kelowna Old Time Fiddlers)

Enjoy a Spaghetti and Rib dinner followed by a dance at Rutland Activity Centre, 765 Dodd Rd. RSVP Dinner/Dance - call Carol 250 448-1815, Tickets $20. Dinner 6:15PM 7:30 PM Dance only $7 at the Door Live music by Kelowna Old Time Fiddlers