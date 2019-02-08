Sports
Feb 8 - Feb 10 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Canadian Birkebeiner

Where
Ukrainian Village, Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area and William Hawrelak Park - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 08-02-2019 09:00 10-02-2019 16:00 America/Toronto Canadian Birkebeiner

Ski like Vikings! Enjoy a three-day celebration of cross country skiing and Nordic Legends for all ages and abilities. Full details 

 Ukrainian Village, Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area and William Hawrelak Park - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
http://canadianbirkie.com

Ski like Vikings! Enjoy a three-day celebration of cross country skiing and Nordic Legends for all ages and abilities. Sign up friends for 2, 4, 8, 13, 31 or 55 km races on Birkie Saturday. Sign up family for 50 m dash, 500 m, 1 or 3 km fun ski events on Birkie Sunday.