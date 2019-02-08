Canadian Birkebeiner

Ski like Vikings! Enjoy a three-day celebration of cross country skiing and Nordic Legends for all ages and abilities. Full detailsUkrainian Village, Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area and William Hawrelak Park - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ski like Vikings! Enjoy a three-day celebration of cross country skiing and Nordic Legends for all ages and abilities. Sign up friends for 2, 4, 8, 13, 31 or 55 km races on Birkie Saturday. Sign up family for 50 m dash, 500 m, 1 or 3 km fun ski events on Birkie Sunday.