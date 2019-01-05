Comedy
Mar 1 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Magical Night of Laughter

Where
Okanagan Regional Library-Kelowna Branch - 1380 Ellis St, Kelowna, British Columbia View Map
When
 Okanagan Regional Library-Kelowna Branch - 1380 Ellis St, Kelowna, British Columbia
events@handsinservice.ca
Ages
Adult
Website
https://www.facebook.com/events/287928655403525/
Contact
events@handsinservice.ca 250 861 5465 (Hands in Service)

Join us for the 5th Annual “A Magical Night of Laughter – Love Gives Back Campaign” Featuring two winning performers: Comedian Dan Taylor and the magical talents of Leif David. Ticket price includes appetizers and show. Cash bar featuring the View Winery and Wards cider. Onsite and online silent auction.