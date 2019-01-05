Intrigue Wines Presents Live Music, Yoga, Wine & Karat Chocolate!

Baby its cold outside so treat yourself to an afternoon of delight and warm up from the inside out. I have teamed up with three amazing talents this year! Intrigue Wines with their delicious wine, S.E Elliott with his musical talent & Karat chocolate. We will start our event in the new beautiful barrel room with live music while certified yoga instructor Aleena Mckinnon, guides you through a yoga class. This class is about relaxing and letting go. We will move very slowly a moving meditation with the breath. Watery, fluid, rhythmic, simple, sweet movements to the strum of Elliott`s guitar. After class, we will enjoy an array of wines that will be paired with local Karat chocolate. All levels welcome. We recommend bringing your yoga mat. Ticket price: $40.00 tax included For tickets email transfer Aleena at aleenamcKinnnon@hotmail.com or buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com Please include the event date and the full names of the people coming. Upon your arrival to the event you just tell them your name at the door.