NEED CHANGE?
- When
-
Add to Calendar 05-02-2019 19:00 06-02-2019 21:00 America/Toronto NEED CHANGE?
Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsRutland United Church - 1370 Rutland United Church, Kelowna, BC Victory Life vlf2@shaw.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- ALL AGES
- Website
- https://victorylife.ca/
- Contact
- vlf2@shaw.ca 250-862-3044 (Victory Life)
Branden & Destanie Brim have a passion to see people be touched, healed, transformed and changed! Young, old or in between we all have the need for and to change. Join Victory Life Tues Feb 5 and Wed Feb 6 7 pm 1370 Rutland Road N. YOU WILL LEAVE CHANGED! For more info: victorylife.ca OR 250-862-3044