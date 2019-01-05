Underground Evening of Bossa & Bebop with DoubleSharp Duet
15-02-2019 17:30 15-02-2019 21:00
The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC
19+
fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com 7784784153 (Jessica Pattinson)
The Vibrant Vine presents An Evening of Bossa and Bebop, hosted by DoubleSharp Duet. Join us February15th from 5.30pm - 8pm for a speakeasy style evening of Bossa, wine and good vibes! We will have our fully serviced bar open all evening for you to enjoy whilst listening to these incredibly talented musicians. Tickets $20 plus tax, and includes your first glass of wine! Limited space available, so get your tickets now.