Underground Evening of Bossa & Bebop with DoubleSharp Duet

The Vibrant Vine presents An Evening of Bossa and Bebop, hosted by DoubleSharp Duet. Join us February15th from 5.30pm - 8pm for a speakeasy style evening of Bossa, wine and good vibes! We will have our fully serviced bar open all evening for you to enjoy whilst listening to these incredibly talented musicians. Tickets $20 plus tax, and includes your first glass of wine! Limited space available, so get your tickets now.