Join us for this fun (and a little messy!) hands on terrarium-making workshop! Where we will teach you the tips and tricks to construct your own beautiful design with air plants, cacti, succulents, and a variety of moss, rocks and sand to choose from to be planted expertly into a clear glass bowl. Plus learn all the care tips and tricks to keeps yours plants clean and happy at home! Tickets are $60 a student and include all supplies, tools, instructions and your first glass of glass of wine!