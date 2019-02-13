Cirque Du Soliel – Crystal

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to return to the Edmonton area with its coolest arena show yet – Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL. This unique arena production showcases synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating alongside circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial straps and hand to hand. CRYSTAL will perform at Rogers Place from Wednesday, February 13 through Sunday, February 17 for 8 shows only.

Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats explore their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL fuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial feats.

Show Schedule

Wednesday, February 13: 7:30 pm

Thursday, February 14: 7:30 pm

Friday, February 15: 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 16: 12:30 pm, 4:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 17: 1:30 pm and 5:00 pm