630 CHED is excited to welcome The Who to Edmonton as they bring their “Moving On!” Tour to Rogers Place on October 23rd!

For WHO fans everywhere, the announcement of a brand new tour means only one thing: the world’s most untameable rock band is about to deliver the goods once again. Never ones for nostalgia, singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend will be unleashing the combustible force that is The Who, with syphmonic accompaniment this summer and fall in 2019.

The Who will also be releasing their first album of new songs in thirteen years later this year. On stage, the line-up will be rounded out by familiar Who players featuring guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey, and complemented by some of the best orchestras in the U.S. and Canada.