630 CHED Welcomes: The 17th Annual Hair Massacure
On February 22, 2019 thousands of heads will be shaved, once again, in honour of the journey of sick children losing their hair due to chemotherapy.
- http://hairmassacure.com
- jenna.brewer@childrenswish.ca 587.880.3268 (Jenna Brewer)
On February 22, 2019 thousands of heads will be shaved, once again, in honour of the journey of sick children losing their hair due to chemotherapy. People will gather at the Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall to collectively shave their heads and raise money in support of Albertans facing cancer. Hair Massacure supports outstanding local charities focusing on children with cancer and life- threatening medical conditions.