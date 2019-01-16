What

Our 20th Annual Corus Radiothon is a live, two-day broadcast on CISN Country 103.9 from the Stollery Children’s Hospital, with support from sister stations 630 CHED, 92.5 The 'Chuck and Global Edmonton / Global News Radio 880 Edmonton.

During Radiothon, dozens of young patients and their families share stories of hope, help and healing to inspire our community to invest in excellence at the Stollery. The radio hosts encourage listeners to call our phone bank and become members of our Bear Hug Club — someone who pledges a minimum of $20/month to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Corus stations generously donate airtime, staff and programming to allow the community a glimpse into everyday life at our world-class Hospital.

Why

This year’s Corus Radiothon will help to fund a portable ultrasound machine for scoliosis patients that reduces radiation for children and saves time in the clinic, as well as a Penguin nutritional warmer that maintains the nutritional quality and right temperature of each bottle for babies in the Stollery neonatal intensive care unit at the Royal Alexandra Hospital site.

Here are three easy ways to become a monthly donor:

1. Donate online

2. Call 780.407.5437 or 1.866.407.5437 to donate over the phone

3. Text STOLLERY to 45678 to donate $10, $20 or $25