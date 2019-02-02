630 CHED proudly welcomes Edmonton’s premier business gala, bringing together our metropolitan region’s dynamic doers, community connectors and industry influencers for a night of celebration and glamour.

Welcome to the 2019 Chamber Ball — Celebrating Business Success!

From the moment you arrive in the spectacular atrium of the Shaw Conference Centre, the spotlight will be on you as our VIP guest for the evening. Relax and enjoy the atmosphere as you toast business success amongst friends and colleagues with a complimentary glass of bubbly.

Program

Join Edmonton Chamber President and CEO, Janet Riopel, and CBC Edmonton’s Mark Connolly for the formal festivities of the evening as they lead this annual celebration of Edmonton business! During the program, we will say farewell to Len Rhodes, Outgoing Chair of the Edmonton Chamber Board of Directors; welcome our Incoming Board Chair, Dawn Harsch; and honour the 2018 recipient of the prestigious Northern Lights Award of Distinction.

Northern Lights Award of Distinction

This year we celebrate a true leader of business success in Edmonton by honouring Brent Hesje, CEO, Fountain Tire Ltd. with the 2018 Northern Lights Award of Distinction. This award is in recognition of Fountain Tire’s commitment to the community, their unique owner-focused partnership model and Brent’s dedicated leadership.

Fine Dining

Savour and indulge with an elegant three-course dining experience featuring a menu carefully crafted by the Shaw’s award-winning team of Red Seal chefs, which includes items sourced from local farms and producers within a 100km radius. Expertly paired wines, provided by Alcanna’s Wine & Beyond, await you at your table.

Live Musical Entertainment and Dancing

This year’s live musical entertainment will be sure to impress and have you eager to dance the night away. Please visit EdmontonChamber.com to learn more about the four all-Canadian artists who will be gracing the Chamber Ball stage!

Attire

Black Tie and Cocktail Formal

Tickets

On sale now at EdmontonChamber.com!