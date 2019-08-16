2019 Country Thunder music Festival

Prairie Winds Park will be vibrating when Country Thunder Alberta returns with an all-star line-up for 2019. In addition to previously-announced Sunday closer, Jason Aldean, organizers announce a very special Miranda Lambert with the Pistol Annies performance, and the long-awaited Calgary return of Jake Owen, as just two 2019 Country Thunder Alberta highlights.

“Alberta has embraced this festival since-day one, and Calgary has become a special city for us,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO, Troy Vollhoffer. “Prairie Winds Park is a magical place that creates an incredible vibe. The artists love to look out to see the fans packed all the way to the top of the hill.

“We’re thrilled to return with this line-up for these amazing country music supporters.”

Rocking the main stage will be U.S. hitmaker, Lauren Alaina, Canadian country Hall-Of-Famer, Terri Clark, Roots & Boots featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, red-hot up-and-comers Shawn Austin, Meghan Patrick, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis and the return of the Hunter Brothers, with a promise of more to come.

Aldean is the reigning ACM Entertainer Of The Year, who last played Calgary during the 2015 Stampede. Fans in these parts have been clamouring for his return since he’s dropped a plethora of top-five hits, including You Make It Easy, Any ‘Ol Barstool, Lights Come On, They Don’t Know, Drowns The Whiskey and A Little More Summertime . . . to name just a few.

Along with the Pistol Annies, Miranda Lambert will create some excitement of her own during Country Thunder Alberta. The American supergroup which also features Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, released its latest album, Interstate Gospel, earlier this month and it promptly debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.

As a solo artist, Lambert’s stats are unprecedented – six consecutive No.1 albums and a whopping 57 industry awards (including a pair of Grammys). This performance is going to be a rare treat for CT Nation in Alberta.

Jake Owen makes his long-awaited return to these parts on a hot streak which has included five hit singles from his No. 1 album, American Love. Think of how good I Was Jack (You Were Diane) and American Country Love Song are going to sound under the stars in the gorgeous surroundings of Prairie Winds Park.

Country Thunder Alberta 2019 is rolling in – see you all there!