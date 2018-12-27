630 CHED Win $1K per day at Northlands Park Casino

There’s non-stop action at Northlands Park Casino until the end of January! Win Big while you can! Each day in January, one name will be drawn to win $1000! But if it’s not picked up within 5 minutes the money carries over the big finale day on January 31st. Win $1K per day at Northlands Park Casino and listen to 630 CHED to find out how you can WIN a guaranteed entry for the Grand Finale Event – more details coming soon.