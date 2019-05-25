630 CHED Welcomes CHER to Rogers Place May 25, 2019 with special guests Nile Rodgers & Chic!

CHER - HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS: NILE RODGERS & CHIC

SATURDAY, MAY 25, 2019

ROGERS PLACE – EDMONTON, AB

Doors: 7:00PM Show: 8:00PM

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20 @ 10AM

Tickets available at www.livenation.com

Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000

Tickets (incl. GST) $50.95, $70.95, $90.95, $110.95, $140.95, $160.95, $210.95

(Plus Service charges)

**RESERVED SEATING / ALL AGES**

The one and only Cher is set to hit the road with the HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour beginning January 2019, and has just announced the addition of five stops in Western Canada including Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver. Music legend Nile Rodgers & Chic will be joining the tour as special guests. A full list of Canadian dates below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, December 20 at 10am at LiveNation.com. American Express® Card Members can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 18 at 10:00am through Wednesday, December 19 at 10:00pm. U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical or digital copy of Cher’s new album “Dancing Queen”. All albums must be redeemed by May 19, 2019.

Nile Rodgers said: “We can’t wait to see you all with the incomparable Cher. CHIC & CHER!”

Following the recent global success and rave reviews for Cher’s role in the Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again film, the multi-award winning singer, actress and show-stopping performer will be crossing the U.S. for the first time in five years. Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher’s tribute to the music of ABBA. Dancing Queen is available now.

The Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award winning icon is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year. She is also co-producer of The Cher Show, the upcoming Broadway musical

opening December 3rd and is currently touring Australia and New Zealand. Cher is currently doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.