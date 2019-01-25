630 CHED Welcomes: The 2019 Edmonton Renovation Show
The Home & Renovation Show-Edmonton is a 3-day event being held from 25th January to 27th January 2019 at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Canada. This is the largest annual building material and architectural exhibition in Canada featuring the latest trends, developments and services of leading local and international companies engaged in the field of building material, interior design, exterior furnishing and architectural design.