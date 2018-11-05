“The Shoparama Holiday Gift Sale

The 16th. annual Shoparama Holiday Gift Sale runs Dec.1-10:00-7:00 and Dec.2 10:00-500 at the Vernon Rec. Centre Auditorium & Gymnasium 3310 37 Ave. It promises a merry mix of artisans, entrepreneurs and home-based business from all over BC. Come for the 10000’s of unique gift and décor items, baking, specialty foods, as well as the entertainment, door prizes, and an international themed concession. Admission is FREE but you are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Santa Toy Club or a food or cash donation for the Food Bank. Together with a fun shopping experience, you can help support the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program and Food Bank. Lots of FREE, Easy parking and ATM on site. For more info e-mail shoparama@shaw.ca Join us on Facebook.