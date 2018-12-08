Event
Christmas Concert

First Lutheran Church - 4091 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna
The Kelowna Liedertafel is presenting their annual Christmas Concert on December 8th 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church 4091 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna.

Special Guests : Thomas Bauer – Flute; Esther Goertz – Piano; Richard Mervyn – Drums. Included in our program  will also be an audience participation sing-a-long.

Come and be part of our Christmas Concert. Admission by donation.

 
