Christmas Concert
- When
-
Add to Calendar 08-12-2018 02:00 08-12-2018 04:00 America/Toronto Christmas Concert
Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsFirst Lutheran Church - 4091 Lakeshore Road,, Kelowna, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
The Kelowna Liedertafel is presenting their annual Christmas Concert on December 8th 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church 4091 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna.
Special Guests : Thomas Bauer – Flute; Esther Goertz – Piano; Richard Mervyn – Drums. Included in our program will also be an audience participation sing-a-long.
Come and be part of our Christmas Concert. Admission by donation.