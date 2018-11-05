Beacon’s Christmas Celebration
Ellison Hall - 4411 Old Vernon Road, Kelowna, BC
Kizzmit Tourism - Beacons' Clubhouse Kid's Club
beaconsclubhouse@kizzmittourism.com
- 12 and under
- http://www.kizzmittourism.com
- beaconsclubhouse@kizzmittourism.com 250-681-9201 (Kizzmit Tourism - Beacons' Clubhouse Kid's Club)
Join Beacon for an afternoon of making Christmas crafts, ending with a picnic style Christmas movie, Santa Paws, on the big screen while eating pizza and having drinks. Make sure to bring your blanket! ADMISSION to the celebration is by TOY (new, unwrapped) DONATION to BC Children's Hospital. Popcorn and candy will be available for the movie by donation.