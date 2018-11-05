Theatre Kelowna Society Presents: "A Seussified Christmas Carol" A whimsical reinvention of Dickens' most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets with zoot fruited juices and binka bird geese, from Bed-Headed Fred to Timmy Loo Hoo, this tale of glorious holiday cheer is similar to something Dr. Seuss might have come up with--if he ever had his way with the story. **Opening Night November 22 will be a "Pay What You Can" Evening with admission by cash contribution**