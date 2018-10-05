Ballet Kelowna Presents Autumn

Ballet Kelowna launches its 16th season of captivating and innovative dance with Autumn, a dynamic mixed program presented at the Kelowna Community Theatre on November 16 & 17, 2018 at 7:30pm. Join the full company of dancers for a multi-faceted celebration of the splendour of the fall season, featuring two premieres of two highly-anticipated works from lauded Canadian choreographers – Schubert from internationally renowned choreographer John Alleyne and In Between by rising star Alysa Pires, in addition to the return of Pires’ vivacious audience favourite MAMBO, previously commissioned by Ballet Kelowna in 2017, and most recently closing Toronto’s premiere international dance festival, Fall For Dance North (FFDN), to thunderous applause and standing ovations. Audiences are invited to enjoy a complimentary tasting of Quails’ Gate Chardonnay and raise a glass as the Company toasts another spectacular season of dance. Tickets and Info at: balletkelowna.ca In Person: 100-2600 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC By Phone: 250.862.2867 Toll-Free: 1.888.974.9170