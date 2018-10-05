Difference Maker Live

Do you ever feel alone on your professional journey? Like no one 'gets' you and understands the challenges you are facing? As business owners and leaders, we all feel this way from time-to-time. Now imagine meeting up IN PERSON with women who are successful, motivated, high-level entrepreneurs! We'll dive into a 5-Step Vision Casting Framework for female business leaders to 1. Cast your Big Vision 2. Eliminate those barriers to traction 3. Streamline your priorities 4. Create an inspired plan of action 5. Schedule and safeguard what's most important to YOU. Map out your 2019 and make a MAJOR leap to your next level of success. Join us at Sparkling Hill!