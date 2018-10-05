Other
Oct 25 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

The Craft: Ladies Night in the IMAX Theatre

Where
TELUS World of Science - Edmonton - 11211 142 Street Edmonton, AB, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-10-2018 18:00 25-10-2018 22:00 America/Toronto The Craft: Ladies Night in the IMAX Theatre

Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 TELUS World of Science - Edmonton - 11211 142 Street Edmonton, AB, Edmonton, Alberta Christina cweichel@live.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
This is an 18+ event. You will be asked to show I.D.
Website
http://telusworldofscienceedmonton.ca/films/ladies-night-imax-theatre-1
Contact
cweichel@live.ca 780-451-3344 (Christina)

Relax... It's only magic. Thursday, October 25, marks the return of Ladies Night in the IMAX Theatre featuring a beloved classic, The Craft. Doors: 6:00 p.m. Enjoy dinner & drinks at the Purple Pear restaurant Entertainment: 6:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. Film: 7:30 p.m. Visit twose.ca/thecraft for tickets & more information. This is an 18+ event. You will be asked to show I.D.
Global News