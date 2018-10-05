Haunted Halloween at Hangar 14

Follow the clues through spooky Hangar 14, complete the scavenger hunt, and collect your rewards. Unleash your inner bat, bandit, or barnstormer! Free admission for kids in costume (12 and under) Admission Rates Adults $12.00 Students & Seniors (60+) $9.50 Youth (13-17) $8.50 Children (6-12) $7.50 Family Pass* $30.00 *Includes parents and up to four children under 18. Children 5 and under are free. Prices are subject to change without notice. GST is applied to all items, including admissions. Please note that coupons, attractions passes and discounts are not applicable during special events.