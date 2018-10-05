Other
Haunted Halloween at Hangar 14

Where
Alberta Aviation Museum - 11410 Kingsway NW, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 27-10-2018 10:00 27-10-2018 16:00 America/Toronto Haunted Halloween at Hangar 14

 Alberta Aviation Museum - 11410 Kingsway NW, Edmonton, Alberta
events@albertaaviationmuseum.com
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.albertaaviationmuseum.com/event/haunted-halloween-at-hangar-14/
Contact
events@albertaaviationmuseum.com 7804511175 (Alberta Aviation Museum)

Follow the clues through spooky Hangar 14, complete the scavenger hunt, and collect your rewards. Unleash your inner bat, bandit, or barnstormer! Free admission for kids in costume (12 and under) Admission Rates Adults $12.00 Students & Seniors (60+) $9.50 Youth (13-17) $8.50 Children (6-12) $7.50 Family Pass* $30.00 *Includes parents and up to four children under 18. Children 5 and under are free. Prices are subject to change without notice. GST is applied to all items, including admissions. Please note that coupons, attractions passes and discounts are not applicable during special events.
