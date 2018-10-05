Every year at Halloween there are those movies you just have to watch. Those classic scary flicks that make your skin crawl & keep you up at night, but the unspoken thrill you get from re-watching them year after year is tradition! This year we're bringing that tradition to the giant screen with our 2nd annual Monster Mash-Up Movie Marathon. Join us Thursday, October 25 through Sunday, October 28 to watch these Halloween favourites: - The Craft - The Frighteners - Monster House - Scream - The Shining For full details and showtimes visit twose.ca/monstermashup