Vintage Car Show

To kick off the Fall Okanagan Wine festival, The Vibrant Vine would like to invite you to the Vintage Car Club of Canada Okanagan Chapter Car show, held at the beautiful grounds of the Okanaganvilla Estate Winery. We will display our cars alongside the Maple Tree Avenue. About the car in the picture: Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth as of 1953) and the Duke of Edinburg toured Vancouver in the car during their 1951 visit. The car still has it's Birks sterling silver dash plaque commemorating the event The Cadillac was used as a family car until 1969 then parked in a damp leaky plywood garage in Abbotsford. Through Jim Carpenter's (the actual owner) connection with the family, he purchased the car in 2014 after it sat deteriorating for 45 years. A complete dismantling and reassembly was required. The body and upholstery restoration was completed by several shops in the Okanagan while the mechanical and remainder of the work was completed by Jim himself. You will have the chance to take a look at this gem and talk to Jim!