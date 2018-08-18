Alberta Open Farm Days
- When
-
Add to Calendar 18-08-2018 12:01 19-08-2018 11:59 America/Toronto Alberta Open Farm Days Various - Edmonton, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://albertafarmdays.ca/
Alberta Open Farm Days is a weekend that brings Albertans together, and we want you to be our guest. You’ll come away knowing your rural neighbours a little bit better and how food gets from the farm to your table.
Join us on August 18th or 19th when more than 100 farms, ranches and ag-tourism operators open their gates and invite visitors to share in local stories, see on-farm demonstrations and purchase locally grown and produced products.
#ABFARMDAYS