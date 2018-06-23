Cabela’s Family Summer Camp
- Where
- Cabela's - View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 23-06-2018 12:00 22-07-2018 16:00 America/Toronto Cabela’s Family Summer Camp Cabela's - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Bring the kids to Cabela’s any Thursday, Saturday, or Sunday this summer!
They can enjoy fun activity stations while you get ready for the camping trip. Activities run from 12 – 4 pm. Kids can enjoy games, casting, and workshops. Workshops are about 20 minutes in length.
See here for complete list!