Fintry Summer Fair

Take a scenic drive along Westside Road on Sunday, July 15th to explore one of the best-kept secrets in the Okanagan – the stately Manor House at Fintry with its vast assemblage of priceless collectibles. The Summer Fair at Fintry promises entertainment, vendor booths, kids’activities, music, dancing, food and much more. Entry is by donation and dogs on-leash are welcome. Gates open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.