Festival
Jul 15 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Fintry Summer Fair

Where
Fintry Manor House - 7655 Fintry Delta Road, Fintry, B.C View Map
When
15-07-2018 10:00 15-07-2018 16:00

Full details 

 Fintry Manor House - 7655 Fintry Delta Road, Fintry, B.C
Friends of Fintry Provincial Park
kathdin@shaw.ca
Ages
All ages
Website
http://www.fintry.ca
Contact
kathdin@shaw.ca 250-542-4139 (Friends of Fintry Provincial Park)

Take a scenic drive along Westside Road on Sunday, July 15th to explore one of the best-kept secrets in the Okanagan – the stately Manor House at Fintry with its vast assemblage of priceless collectibles. The Summer Fair at Fintry promises entertainment, vendor booths, kids’activities, music, dancing, food and much more. Entry is by donation and dogs on-leash are welcome. Gates open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
