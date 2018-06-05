Are you HUNGRY for CHANGE? If so, help us out with our vision to end the homelessness crisis in our community and come stop by The Train Station Pub, 1177 Ellis Street, on Tuesday, June 26th, at 5:00 PM. The objective of the DINING OUT TO END HOMELESSNESS fundraising event is not only to raise much needed funds for Inn from the Cold - Kelowna, but to also raise awareness surrounding the issues of homelessness in our community. Help us make a change in the community. Tickets: $20/person Dinner options: Beef, chicken or veggie burger and fries. All meals include: your choice of a pint of beer, glass of house wine, or highball. Additional information: We will also be selling 50/50 tickets so bring some spending cash for a chance to win Inn from the Cold—Kelowna is a registered non-profit charity that provides support services to people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness in our community. Services include: a minimal-barrier emergency shelter, outreach and case management, a homelessness prevention program, and a street soccer team. We hope to see you there!