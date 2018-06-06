Other
STORM – A Runway Fundraiser for Joel Koette

Summerhill Pyramid Winery - 4870 Chute Lake Road, Kelowna, BC View Map
 Summerhill Pyramid Winery - 4870 Chute Lake Road, Kelowna, BC
info@shinemodels.ca
$35 Buy Tickets
https://www.facebook.com/events/1513320755457476/
info@shinemodels.ca 2507185819 (Shine models)

STORM - A Runway Fundraiser for Joel Koette

Thursday, June 28th, 2018

Doors open at 7:30pm...Fashion show at 8:00pm

Summerhill Pyramid Winery

The devil whispered in my ear, "You're not strong enough to withstand the storm."

Today Joel whispered in the devils ear, "I AM the storm!"

Shine models presents a dynamic runway production featuring summer fashions from Pandosy Village!

Showcasing: Jigsaw Clothing Company, Ginger Lily and Lily Blue with hair and make up by Zahra Salon and Spa

Door Prizes: Balloon Burst by The Tickle Trunk!!!

Summerhill Wine available for purchase
