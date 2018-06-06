STORM – A Runway Fundraiser for Joel Koette
06-06-2018 15:35 28-06-2018 12:00 Summerhill Pyramid Winery - 4870 Chute Lake Road, Kelowna, BC
- $35 Buy Tickets
- info@shinemodels.ca 2507185819 (Shine models)
STORM - A Runway Fundraiser for Joel Koette
Thursday, June 28th, 2018
Doors open at 7:30pm...Fashion show at 8:00pm
Summerhill Pyramid Winery
The devil whispered in my ear, "You're not strong enough to withstand the storm."
Today Joel whispered in the devils ear, "I AM the storm!"
Shine models presents a dynamic runway production featuring summer fashions from Pandosy Village!
Showcasing: Jigsaw Clothing Company, Ginger Lily and Lily Blue with hair and make up by Zahra Salon and Spa
Door Prizes: Balloon Burst by The Tickle Trunk!!!
Summerhill Wine available for purchase