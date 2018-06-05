Rooftop Yoga, live DJ, under the stars with tea or coffee!

Buddha beats Yoga & Bean Scene have teamed up for rooftop yoga downtown. Join us for our yoga under the stars event. We will have a DJ playing wicked beats while I lead you through a juicy yoga flow. After class, you will have your choice of a tea or coffee to sip one while enjoying the moon. This will kick off the season where every Thursday morning I will be teaching a 7:30 am class on the rooftop. You just need to register. All levels welcome. We recommend bringing your yoga mat. Ticket price: $35.00 tax included. For more information please contact Aleena McKinnon Email: buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com Telephone: 1-250-808-1764