Rob Lutes – House Concert

“Rob Lutes will soon be counted amongst the ranks of the best in the industry. Insightful and meaty… gutty and gritty... A rare talent that keeps getting better with each project released, one listen will prove he is more than a passing fancy; this guy is here to stay. ” — Matt Large, Montreal Folk Festival Since the release of his first album Gravity in 2000, Rob Lutes has steadily built a collection of exquisite songs that inhabit the intersection of blues, folk, Americana, and the contemporary singer-songwriter genre. As skilled delivering a Piedmont blues classic as he is performing his own acclaimed original songs, Lutes's masterful fingerstyle guitar work and soulful voice bring an unmistakable intensity to his live performances. A double Maple Blues Award nominee as Acoustic Act and Songwriter of the Year in 2017, on his seventh album, Walk in the Dark, he does what he has done for years: kicks up a little dust, wades into some deep waters and tackles the realities of the world with depth, humour and a unique musical style. Don’t miss your opportunity to see this Montreal based musician in Kelowna. Tickets are available at ABC Hobby in Kelowna, Mad Hatter Bookstore in West Kelowna (CASH ONLY PLEASE) or online at lanternfolk.ca. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday Jun 8. Members can purchase tickets at ABC or Mad Hatter starting Tuesday.