June 27, Open Forum on Spiritual Experiences. Join a spiritually-charged discussion to understand more of who and what you are -- Soul. Free. http://www.eckankar-bc.ca/ Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., Kelowna 7-8pm.