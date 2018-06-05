CANADA DAY CONCERT

Kelowna City Concert Band is a group of more than 70 Kelowna-area musicians from all ages, skills, and walks of life. They are passionate about playing excellent music, and about bringing joy to their enthusiastic audiences throughout the year. Under the inspiring leadership of Dennis Colpitts, the band has grown in numbers and excellence over the past 10 years. The band was formed in 1894, and has played every year except for the war years. All are volunteers who love to play music with passion and joy. Guests for the Canada Day 2018 performance are: Bruce Henczel, percussion Emily Traversy, violin KSS singers: Helena Moore, Alexa Wiebe, Abby Ertel, Corbin Tangermann and Chiron Kiltau