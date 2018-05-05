OLDER & RECKLESS - Creative Aging Festival June 15 - 3:00 - 4:30 pm Mary Irwin Theatre, Rotary Centre for the Arts Claudia Moore MOONHORSE Dance Theatre featuring acclaimed senior dancers Stello Calaglas (Nelson). Cori Derickson (Westbank First Nations), Joe Laughlin (Vancouver) and Ballet Kelowna's Simone Orlando, plus a community performance by local dance enthusiasts. Admission by donation. Presented by Make Ritchey of Sage Realty and the Rotary Centre for the Arts