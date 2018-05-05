Gondola Grand Opening: Beach Party on the Mountain

Celebrate the Grand Opening of our Gondola with us! Come for FREE Gondola rides and a FREE BBQ at our Beach Party on the Mountain on Saturday, July 7, 2018! Dress in your swim and beach attire! We will have a kid’s waterslide set up in the village and a beach volleyball court. There will also be a beverage garden, snow cones at the summit, games for the whole family, a dunk tank for charity, as well as live music by Andrew Johns. We are also giving away a grand prize of $1000 CASH! Follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to find out how you can enter. Contest details will be revealed on our social media on June 22, 2018. #PlayYourWay on the mountain to win! SCHEDULE GONDOLA GRAND OPENING. 11:00am Ribbon Cutting for First Gondola Ride FREE Gondola rides 11am to 4pm GAMES AND FUN, 11:00am -- 3:00pm Dunk Tank for Charity Inflatable Waterslide Games in the Village and at the Summit Eurobungy MUSIC, 11:00am - 3:00pm Andrew Johns, 11:00am to 2:00pm Live DJ - Rockit Music Productions, 2:00pm to 3:00pm FOOD, 12:30pm - 3:00pm FREE BBQ Beverage Garden Snow Cones at the Summit SPEECHES & GONDOLA NAMING DEDICATION, 12:45pm CAKE, 1:30pm $1000 CASH CONTEST GIVEAWAY Winner Announced at 2pm