Presented by Mark Ritchey of Sage Realty and Rotary Centre for the Arts, the Creative Aging Festival has expanded to 5 days of arts opportunities for the public to experience. Kelowna is a hotbed for the arts – our community offers many ongoing programs! This week is all about engaging in the arts and connecting with others. Some will be on-site Friday, June 15th for Creative Aging Discovery Day. Join us to find out about calligraphy, dance, music, painting, tap dance and much more.