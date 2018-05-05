45th Annual Kelowna Folkfest July 1 in Prospera Place Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Stage Entertainment starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 3:30 p.m. Canada Day Ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. followed by the cake cutting. Admission is FREE. Donations to Folkfest greatly appreciated! Ethnic food booths & Entertainers all day long!