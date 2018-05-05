On Location: Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home

It’s your last chance to pick up your $25 ticket for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery!

Thursday, May 17 is the final deadline in this amazing lottery that supports kids in your local communities, and prepares them for what’s next.

Join 630 CHED to view the amazing Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery Prize Homes on Enchanted Way in St. Albert on Thursday, May 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You could win big, and you will help a child.