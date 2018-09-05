Chicago is coming to Edmonton!

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era” by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in at #9, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

This year CHICAGO is planning a show unlike any other that they’ve done before. Chicago will perform their historic album, Chicago II in its entirety as the first set of the concert. While some artists have performed an entire record as their complete show, for Chicago, this will only be the first set before intermission. Chicago II, like the band’s first release, is a double album, and contains the hits “25 Or 6 To 4,” “Make Me Smile,” “Wake Up Sunshine” and “Colour My World,” the #1 song for weddings and proms for more than 40 years. Chicago II is being considered for the Grammy Hall Of Fame. The second set will be the “world’s longest encore,” as the band jokingly refers to it, filled with their greatest hits. This concert will be the band’s longest show ever.

When: Wednesday September 5th

Where:Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

Tickets on sale Friday May 11th at 10am